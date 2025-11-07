Controversy Surrounds U.S. Military Strikes in Caribbean and Pacific
The U.S. has conducted multiple military strikes on vessels near Venezuela and in the Pacific, claiming they were carrying illegal drugs. The operations, ordered by the Trump administration, have faced international criticism for alleged human rights violations and lack of evidence linking victims to drug trafficking.
The United States has come under scrutiny following a series of military strikes that left over 60 people dead in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean. These operations, purportedly aimed at drug trafficking vessels, have sparked international concern over potential human rights violations.
While the U.S. maintains that these actions were necessary to combat the drug trade, critics, including foreign leaders and legal experts, demand evidence to justify the deadly measures. Venezuelan and Colombian nationalities were among those affected, raising further diplomatic tension in the region.
The Trump administration's escalation has been perceived as aggressive, with accusations of overreach into sovereign waters. This has reignited debates on international law and the ethics of military interventions labeled as anti-drug operations.
