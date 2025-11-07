Maryland Sues Trump Administration Over FBI Headquarters Relocation
Maryland officials have filed a lawsuit against President Trump's administration over the decision to relocate the FBI headquarters from Greenbelt, Maryland, to the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington D.C. The state claims the decision violates federal law and congressional directives, and they seek judicial intervention.
The state of Maryland, led by Governor Wes Moore, has taken legal action against President Donald Trump's administration for obstructing the planned relocation of the FBI headquarters to Greenbelt, Maryland. The state argues that the administration's decision is unlawful and disregards years of federal planning.
Attorney General Anthony Brown insists the Trump administration has overstepped its authority by dismissing Congress's decision and reallocating over $1 billion meant for the Greenbelt project. This move, Maryland officials claim, violates federal laws and harms the local economy by eliminating promised jobs.
Despite the FBI's summer announcement to move to the Reagan Building, Maryland maintains that the Greenbelt location was chosen through a fair process. The lawsuit seeks to halt the relocation and ensure the federal government adheres to its commitments.