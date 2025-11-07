Goa Grants Collectors Authority for Preventive Detention Under NSA
The Goa government has empowered its district collectors with preventive detention powers under the National Security Act for three months. This decision follows recent violent incidents, including an attack on activist Rama Kankonkar, amidst concerns over rising gang violence in the state.
- Country:
- India
The Goa government has empowered district collectors in North and South Goa with the authority to invoke the National Security Act, allowing for preventive detention powers for three months. This move comes in response to concerns about public safety in the coastal state.
Under Secretary Manthan Manoj Naik confirmed the decision was prompted by 'prevailing circumstances' that posed potential threats to public order and security, following recent violent episodes involving repeat offenders.
The authorities can now detain individuals threatening state security or public order, reflecting increased vigilance after high-profile incidents like the attack on social activist Rama Kankonkar and a surge in gang-related violence.
ALSO READ
Bihar Assembly Elections: High Stakes and Scattered Violence Amid Robust Turnout
Boundary Dispute Sparks Violence in Odisha Villages
From Violence to Peace: Maoist Leader's Dramatic Surrender
Violence Erupts in PMK Party Clash: Arrests Made
Wave of Violence: Students Face Rising Abuse in Himachal Schools