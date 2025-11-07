Goa Grants Collectors Authority for Preventive Detention Under NSA

The Goa government has empowered district collectors in North and South Goa with the authority to invoke the National Security Act, allowing for preventive detention powers for three months. This move comes in response to concerns about public safety in the coastal state.

Under Secretary Manthan Manoj Naik confirmed the decision was prompted by 'prevailing circumstances' that posed potential threats to public order and security, following recent violent episodes involving repeat offenders.

The authorities can now detain individuals threatening state security or public order, reflecting increased vigilance after high-profile incidents like the attack on social activist Rama Kankonkar and a surge in gang-related violence.