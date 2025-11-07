Punjab Police Cracks Down on Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang

In a decisive move against gang-related activities, the Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force, in collaboration with the Hoshiarpur police, has successfully detained two active members of the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang. The operation, marked by precision and collaboration, led to the arrest of Swinder Singh, also known as Bodhi, and Sukhman, referred to as Jashan, both hailing from Kalanaur, Gurdaspur.

During the operation, law enforcement recovered an arsenal of sophisticated weaponry, including Glock pistols, a Zegana Pistol, and a PX30 Pistol, as well as a motorcycle. The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, emphasized the gravity of this breakthrough via a social media announcement, underscoring the relentless efforts to curtail criminal networks in the region.

Preliminary investigations hint at the duo acting under the instructions of a foreign-based handler, Amrit Dalam. They are also implicated in a shooting at a medical shop aiming at Dr. Hari Singh. With an FIR lodged under the Arms Act at Dasuya police station, the probe continues as Punjab Police vows to dismantle these gangster networks.

