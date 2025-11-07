Left Menu

India Emerges as Global Hub: 4th Arbitration Conclave Sets New Benchmark

The 4th Arbitration in India Conclave held in New Delhi emphasized on enhancing India's arbitration landscape. It brought together legal experts, judges, and policymakers to discuss the benefits of Institutional Arbitration. The event showcased India's commitment to fostering a robust, efficient, and globally recognized alternative dispute resolution ecosystem.

The 4th Arbitration in India Conclave, orchestrated by the Indian Dispute Resolution Centre (IDRC) and the Bar Council of India's International University of Legal Education and Research, took place in New Delhi. Legal experts gathered to deliberate on advancing India's arbitration framework, spotlighting the theme 'Autonomy and Accountability in Arbitration: Institutional Arbitration is the Way Forward.'

Union Minister for Law and Justice Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal delivered the keynote, underscoring the utility of Arbitration, Mediation, and Conciliation in advancing justice and economic growth in India. He advocated for India's emergence as a prime location for both domestic and international arbitration, reflecting upon ADR's deep cultural and historical roots.

The conclave underscored the importance of institutional arbitration over ad hoc practices. Supreme Court Justice Manmohan highlighted the need for courts to facilitate rather than hinder arbitration's objectives, promoting India as an ADR global hub. Expert panellists from the legal field reinforced the importance of structured arbitration systems, noting the potential for India to combine institutional discipline with digital adoption for future advancements.

