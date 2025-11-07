Crackdown on Human Trafficking and Prostitution Racket in West Bengal
The Enforcement Directorate raided multiple locations in West Bengal, targeting an organised human trafficking and prostitution racket. The investigation involves several accused allegedly exploiting women and laundering substantial illicit funds. These funds were reportedly funneled through various companies, as part of a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate launched a series of raids across West Bengal on Friday as part of an ongoing money laundering probe. The investigation targets a suspected organised human trafficking and prostitution ring.
According to officials, the federal probe agency searched at least eight locations in Bidhannagar, Kolkata, and Siliguri under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The case arises from multiple FIRs and chargesheets filed by state police.
Those accused, including Jagjit Singh and Ajmal Siddiqui, are believed to have coerced vulnerable women into prostitution under false pretenses. Authorities allege these activities generated illicit funds worth crores, which were laundered through controlled companies.
