Major Seizures at Mumbai Airport: Hydroponic Weed and Gold Smuggling Busted

Customs authorities at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have successfully intercepted a major smuggling operation, confiscating hydroponic weed valued at over Rs 17.93 crore alongside gold worth Rs 25.64 lakh.

On Wednesday, officials made three significant seizures. In the first instance, a passenger from Bangkok was apprehended carrying 5.922 kg of hydroponic weed, concealed in a trolley bag, with a reported worth of Rs 5.922 crore. The second incident involved two passengers, also from Bangkok, who were found with 12.017 kg of the same substance hidden in chocolate and chips packets, valued at Rs 12.017 crore.

The third case saw a passenger from Dubai attempting to smuggle eight pieces of 24 KT gold bangles, weighing 225 grams, valued at Rs 25.64 lakh. Customs have launched an investigation to trace and dismantle the wider network involved in these smuggling activities.