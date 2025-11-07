Escalating Tensions: North Korea's Latest Missile Launch and Global Reactions

North Korea has once again heightened tensions by launching a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast. The move, confirmed by South Korean and Japanese sources, comes amid a series of missile tests in recent weeks and follows U.S. President Donald Trump's overtures for renewed diplomacy with Pyongyang.

South Korea's military reported that the projectile, suspected to be a short-range ballistic missile, was launched from northwestern North Korea, near the Chinese border. Traveling approximately 700 kilometers, it fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to Japanese officials. No damage has been reported so far, said Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

This development coincides with Trump's repeated expressions of willingness to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Although no meeting has occurred, the U.S. remains committed to its South Korean alliance, as reiterated by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Amidst these diplomatic dynamics, North Korea's foreign ministry accused the U.S. of antagonism through sanctions, signaling potential challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)