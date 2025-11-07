Left Menu

Indian Army Uncovers Infiltration: Bangladeshi National with Indian IDs Apprehended

An infiltrator working as a civilian laborer at Bengdubi military station was discovered with Indian nationality documents. The Indian Army caught the Bangladeshi national during a reverification drive, highlighting concerns over fraudulently obtained identification and their use for employment in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has apprehended a Bangladeshi national employed as a civilian laborer at the Bengdubi military station near Siliguri, North Bengal. The individual was found with Indian identification documents, including Aadhaar, PAN, and voter ID cards, raising serious national security concerns.

This discovery was made during a routine reverification drive of civil personnel at the strategically crucial military station, close to the 'Chicken's Neck' corridor. Upon suspicion, a detailed investigation was conducted, revealing the man's possession of a Bangladeshi nationality ID as well as multiple Indian documents.

The Defense official stated that the person has been handed over to local police for further inquiry. Military intelligence agencies remain vigilant in identifying threats to military station security. This incident exposes the prevalence of fraudulently obtained Indian nationality documents being used by Bangladeshi nationals to secure jobs in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

