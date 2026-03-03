Federalism in Focus: Congress Debates Delimitation Impact on Southern States

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has sparked debate by spotlighting the potential ramifications of delimitation, which may reduce parliamentary seats in southern states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He contends that these states, having effectively managed population control, should not face reduced representation.

Ramesh accuses the central government of discriminatory practices in fund distribution and of centralizing power under the guise of federalism. His comments come ahead of crucial elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where the opposition seeks to counteract the BJP's influence.

Highlighting tensions between state and central governments, Ramesh suggests the BJP's actions serve to weaken non-BJP-ruled states. He calls for more equitable federalism and warns against the BJP's efforts to diminish the influence of opposition parties, particularly in Kerala.

