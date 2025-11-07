Kerala UDF Opposition Targets LDF Over Health Crisis and Sabarimala Gold Scandal

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) launched a sharp critique against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala over severe lapses in the public health system and embroilment in the Sabarimala gold issue.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan highlighted the tragic death of Venu from Kollam, attributing it to systemic failures and raising questions about inefficient health services and financial mismanagement within the state's administration.

Moreover, the UDF implicated government officials in a gold theft scandal at Sabarimala, with investigations underway. Satheesan called for immediate government accountability and the resignation of implicated ministers to restore public trust.

