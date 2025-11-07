Left Menu

Tragic End for Migrants in High-Speed Pursuit

Six migrants died and four were injured after a car crashed during a police pursuit near Burgas, Bulgaria. The vehicle, registered in Romania, carried 10 people and was trying to evade police. Survivors received aid, and the deceased were part of an ongoing migrant crisis in the Balkans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident near Burgas, Bulgaria, a car crash during a police pursuit resulted in the deaths of six migrants, as reported by the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA). The Romanian-registered Skoda, with ten people on board, failed to comply with a police check and attempted to flee, according to Border Police Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov.

Amid the chaos of the high-speed chase, the six victims lost their lives at the scene. The Romanian driver and three surviving migrants were given first aid. Initial reports suggest that the survivors are from Afghanistan, highlighting ongoing issues along Balkan transit routes used by migrants from conflict-stricken regions.

The Romanian authorities have not yet confirmed the tragic crash, which underscores the dangerous lengths individuals undertake to reach the European Union, often relying on smuggling networks to navigate tumultuous paths across the Balkans.

