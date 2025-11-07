Left Menu

Gehlot Criticizes BJP for Stalling Progress in Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the BJP for neglecting projects initiated by the previous Congress government. He highlighted the delay and non-functionality of key institutions meant for state progress. The stalled projects include the Rajiv Gandhi Fintech Institute and Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:18 IST
Gehlot Criticizes BJP for Stalling Progress in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, has accused the state BJP government of stalling significant progress by neglecting major projects started under the Congress rule. He emphasized that these initiatives were crucial for advancing Rajasthan and were not personal endeavors.

Gehlot specifically pointed out several landmark projects including the Rajiv Gandhi Fintech Institute and the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance, which remain incomplete or non-operational despite having crucial significance for the state's development.

The former chief minister expressed concerns over the BJP's approach, comparing it to rendering Rajasthan as a 'BIMARU' state, a term often used to describe economically lagging states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Explosion Shocks Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers

Explosion Shocks Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers

 Global
2
LANXESS India Triumphs with Triple Honors at ICC Awards

LANXESS India Triumphs with Triple Honors at ICC Awards

 India
3
EU Probes Shein for Alleged Marketplace Violations

EU Probes Shein for Alleged Marketplace Violations

 Belgium
4
India-Chile: Forging a Path for Comprehensive Economic Partnership with Critical Minerals at the Forefront

India-Chile: Forging a Path for Comprehensive Economic Partnership with Crit...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025