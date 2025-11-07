Gehlot Criticizes BJP for Stalling Progress in Rajasthan

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, has accused the state BJP government of stalling significant progress by neglecting major projects started under the Congress rule. He emphasized that these initiatives were crucial for advancing Rajasthan and were not personal endeavors.

Gehlot specifically pointed out several landmark projects including the Rajiv Gandhi Fintech Institute and the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance, which remain incomplete or non-operational despite having crucial significance for the state's development.

The former chief minister expressed concerns over the BJP's approach, comparing it to rendering Rajasthan as a 'BIMARU' state, a term often used to describe economically lagging states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

