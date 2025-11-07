Controversy Surrounds Vande Mataram Anniversary Celebration in J-K
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah disapproved of celebrating Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary in schools without official consent, opposing external interference. The order for the celebration faced backlash from religious groups for contradicting Islamic beliefs. Abdullah also addressed political campaign dynamics amidst upcoming bypolls in Budgam and Nagrota.
In an assertive statement, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized decisions over school celebrations, stressing the need for autonomy without external pressure. He highlighted that the cabinet had not approved the 150th anniversary celebrations of 'Vande Mataram', resisting outside interference in governance matters.
The directive from J-K's culture department for schools to commemorate this event faced opposition from the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema, a coalition of religious bodies that argued the song clashes with monotheistic Islamic beliefs, demanding its withdrawal.
Amid these tensions, Abdullah, while campaigning in Budgam for the upcoming bypolls, refused to compel party members to participate in campaigns. He showed confidence in securing wins in both Budgam and Nagrota constituencies, despite an estrangement with party MP Ruhullah Mehdi over government functioning issues.
