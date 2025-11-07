Tragic Discovery: 17-Year-Old Girl's Gruesome Murder in Jharkhand
A 17-year-old girl's beheaded body was discovered in Jharkhand's Dumka district. The police suspect the crime was premeditated, possibly by individuals close to the victim. A complaint was registered by her father, implicating two youths in her disappearance prior to the body being found.
A shocking crime unfolded in Jharkhand's Dumka district, where the beheaded body of a 17-year-old girl was discovered, authorities reported on Friday. The victim, a resident of Dighi village, was found with her head situated a short distance from the torso on Thursday.
According to Sariyahat police station's in-charge, Rajendra Kumar, the initial investigation suggests the murder was premeditated, potentially carried out by someone close to the young woman. Following the gruesome discovery, a post-mortem examination has been completed.
The victim's father filed a complaint on November 4, citing the names of two young men as suspects in his daughter's disappearance prior to the tragic incident. Investigations are ongoing as police gather more evidence to bring the perpetrators to justice.
