Tragedy Strikes: Jakarta Mosque Explosion Investigated as Potential Attack

An explosion at a Jakarta mosque during Friday prayers injured dozens, sparking suspicions of an attack. A 17-year-old has been identified as the suspected perpetrator and is undergoing surgery. Authorities have admitted 55 people to hospitals with various injuries, as an investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosion rocked a mosque in Jakarta during Friday prayers, injuring dozens, with officials suggesting it may have been an attack. A 17-year-old is suspected of being behind the blast.

Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, after visiting the hospital, reported the suspect was undergoing surgery, highlighting the critical nature of the incident.

Jakarta Police Chief Asep Edi Suheri confirmed 55 injuries, varying from minor to serious, including burns, as the explosion occurred at a mosque within a school complex in Kelapa Gading. Investigations are underway, authorities said.

