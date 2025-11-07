Tragedy Strikes: Jakarta Mosque Explosion Investigated as Potential Attack
An explosion at a Jakarta mosque during Friday prayers injured dozens, sparking suspicions of an attack. A 17-year-old has been identified as the suspected perpetrator and is undergoing surgery. Authorities have admitted 55 people to hospitals with various injuries, as an investigation continues.
07-11-2025
An explosion rocked a mosque in Jakarta during Friday prayers, injuring dozens, with officials suggesting it may have been an attack. A 17-year-old is suspected of being behind the blast.
Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, after visiting the hospital, reported the suspect was undergoing surgery, highlighting the critical nature of the incident.
Jakarta Police Chief Asep Edi Suheri confirmed 55 injuries, varying from minor to serious, including burns, as the explosion occurred at a mosque within a school complex in Kelapa Gading. Investigations are underway, authorities said.
