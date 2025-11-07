Turkey's Path to Peace: A Law for PKK Reintegration

In a groundbreaking move, Turkey is drafting legislation aimed at allowing thousands of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters and civilians to return home. This development comes under ongoing negotiations to end decades of conflict.

The emerging law plans to safeguard those returning while withholding a general amnesty for crimes, with some PKK leaders potentially being relocated to third countries.

The war, which began in 1984, has exacted a severe economic and social toll on Turkey and its neighbors. The new law is seen as pivotal to Turkey's newfound political and economic stability.