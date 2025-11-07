Germany Deploys Rapid Response Teams to Combat Drone Threats

The German military is taking significant steps to address the mounting threat of drone incursions, with the recent establishment of specialized rapid response teams. These teams have been deployed to Belgium, following a noticeable surge in drone activity near essential infrastructure such as military bases and airports, according to a top military official.

Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfrank, leading Germany's joint operations command, has confirmed that anti-drone units are in the process of being established. The defense ministry has dispatched experts to Belgium upon request, as the country grapples with a rise in drone sightings that has disrupted operations at key locations both militarily and commercially.

In recent weeks, European countries have experienced significant disruptions due to drones, including temporary airport closures in several nations. While some officials suggest these could be acts of 'hybrid warfare' potentially linked to Russia, allegations that Moscow has dismissed, Germany continues to enhance its counter-drone capabilities, showcasing a range of technologies designed to detect, intercept, and neutralize rogue drones.