Fatal Encounter: Notorious Criminal Shot Dead in Police Operation

A notorious criminal, carrying a Rs 50,000 reward, was shot dead in a police encounter in Azamgarh, while three accomplices escaped. The operation was conducted by the Special Task Force and local police after a tip-off about suspects linked to a recent snatching incident. A combing operation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:26 IST
Fatal Encounter: Notorious Criminal Shot Dead in Police Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Azamgarh, a notorious criminal with a Rs 50,000 bounty was killed during a police encounter on Friday. The incident involved the Special Task Force (STF) and local police forces, who surrounded the area after a tip-off about suspects allegedly fleeing following a recent local crime.

The confrontation unfolded near Jokhara Bridge in the Rounapar police jurisdiction when law enforcement intercepted the group. Upon the police's arrival, the suspects opened fire, prompting a return of gunfire by the police in self-defense. The injured suspect, known as Wakib alias Wakif, was pronounced dead at the district hospital later.

Wakib was notorious with 44 criminal cases against him, including theft, robbery, and others, across multiple districts. Officials have launched a search operation to capture his fleeing accomplices, with evidence collected from the scene aiding ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

