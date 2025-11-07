Left Menu

Karnataka Government Considers RSS Route March Proposal Amidst Chittapur Tensions

The Karnataka government is reviewing a proposal for an RSS route march in Chittapur, despite earlier tensions and denied permissions. The High Court facilitated discussions on November 5, involving key stakeholders. The government is likely to approve the march, considering other pending applications, with conditions to avoid setting precedents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:46 IST
Karnataka Government Considers RSS Route March Proposal Amidst Chittapur Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government announced its inclination to approve a proposal from the RSS for a route march in Chittapur, informed the High Court recently. This development follows a series of discussions prompted by the High Court's directions to resolve earlier tensions regarding the event.

On November 5, a meeting led by Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, with participation from key advocates and district authorities, was deemed positive. The discussions aimed at coordinating logistics and addressing safety concerns provided constructive outcomes, said senior advocate Aruna Shyam.

The High Court noted the productive talks and acknowledged the pending review of the RSS's proposed dates. In light of similar requests across Karnataka, the government plans to grant permissions under specific conditions as a one-time provision, with an assurance to finalize them swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Absence Sparks Concerns at U.N. Human Rights Review

U.S. Absence Sparks Concerns at U.N. Human Rights Review

 Global
2
Ensuring Voting Rights: Forgotten Women of Cooch Behar Enclaves Demand Visibility

Ensuring Voting Rights: Forgotten Women of Cooch Behar Enclaves Demand Visib...

 India
3
DDA Warns Against False Demolition Notices in Delhi Slums

DDA Warns Against False Demolition Notices in Delhi Slums

 India
4
Heated Protests Erupt Over Supreme Court's Canine Relocation Order

Heated Protests Erupt Over Supreme Court's Canine Relocation Order

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025