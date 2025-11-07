Karnataka Government Considers RSS Route March Proposal Amidst Chittapur Tensions
The Karnataka government is reviewing a proposal for an RSS route march in Chittapur, despite earlier tensions and denied permissions. The High Court facilitated discussions on November 5, involving key stakeholders. The government is likely to approve the march, considering other pending applications, with conditions to avoid setting precedents.
The Karnataka government announced its inclination to approve a proposal from the RSS for a route march in Chittapur, informed the High Court recently. This development follows a series of discussions prompted by the High Court's directions to resolve earlier tensions regarding the event.
On November 5, a meeting led by Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty, with participation from key advocates and district authorities, was deemed positive. The discussions aimed at coordinating logistics and addressing safety concerns provided constructive outcomes, said senior advocate Aruna Shyam.
The High Court noted the productive talks and acknowledged the pending review of the RSS's proposed dates. In light of similar requests across Karnataka, the government plans to grant permissions under specific conditions as a one-time provision, with an assurance to finalize them swiftly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
