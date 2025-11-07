Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes: Stray Dog Relocation Ordered Amid Rising Bite Incidents

The Supreme Court has ordered the immediate relocation of stray dogs to shelters following an alarming increase in bite incidents in institutional areas. The directive includes vaccination and sterilization and extends to other stray animals on highways. This intervention aims to protect citizens' fundamental rights, especially children and vulnerable groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:05 IST
The Supreme Court has issued an order directing the relocation of stray dogs to designated shelters after sterilization and vaccination. This comes as a response to rising incidents of dog bites in educational institutions, hospitals, and railway stations. The directive also targets the removal of stray animals from highways.

A three-judge bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria, emphasized that the situation indicates systemic administrative failures and requires immediate judicial intervention. The bench reaffirmed previous orders and demanded that municipal and national authorities ensure public safety.

Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories have been instructed to file compliance affidavits. Educational institutions are to conduct awareness sessions on animal safety, while hospitals must maintain sufficient anti-rabies vaccines. This case, initiated due to concerns over rabies, will be revisited in January.

