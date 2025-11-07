BJP Launches Signature Drive to Safeguard Sabarimala

The BJP has initiated a significant campaign involving signature collection across South Indian states. Led by Kerala Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the effort aims to gain the Prime Minister's involvement in addressing ongoing issues in Sabarimala.

Chandrasekhar announced that the campaign protest sheds light on alleged discrepancies in the gold-plating of artefacts at the revered site. Moreover, the BJP has voiced concerns about the inadequate facilities available for the pilgrims visiting Sabarimala.

Further intensifying the call for transparency, Chandrasekhar demands a thorough audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of the Travancore Devaswom Board's activities over the past 30 years. The party plans to conduct house visits as part of the massive signature drive.

(With inputs from agencies.)