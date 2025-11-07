Left Menu

BJP Launches Signature Drive to Safeguard Sabarimala

BJP Kerala chief, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, announced a signature drive across South Indian states to request the Prime Minister's intervention in Sabarimala's issues. The campaign addresses alleged artefact gold-plating irregularities and insufficient pilgrim facilities. Chandrasekhar demands a 30-year audit of the Travancore Devaswom Board by the CAG.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:13 IST
The BJP has initiated a significant campaign involving signature collection across South Indian states. Led by Kerala Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the effort aims to gain the Prime Minister's involvement in addressing ongoing issues in Sabarimala.

Chandrasekhar announced that the campaign protest sheds light on alleged discrepancies in the gold-plating of artefacts at the revered site. Moreover, the BJP has voiced concerns about the inadequate facilities available for the pilgrims visiting Sabarimala.

Further intensifying the call for transparency, Chandrasekhar demands a thorough audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of the Travancore Devaswom Board's activities over the past 30 years. The party plans to conduct house visits as part of the massive signature drive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

