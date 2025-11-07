Left Menu

India's Engine Deal with GE Revives US-India Defense Ties

India has signed a deal with General Electric to acquire 113 engines for its Tejas fighter jets, marking improved US-India relations. These engines aim to boost India's air force capabilities amid regional military challenges. Previous delays were attributed to COVID-19 supply chain disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:02 IST
In a strategic move to strengthen its air force, India inked a deal on Friday to purchase 113 engines from General Electric, intended for its advanced Tejas fighter jets. This signals an improvement in US-India relations, which had previously been strained due to tariffs.

The Tejas Mk-1A fighters are seen as vital to replenish India's depleting air force squadrons and replace older jets, especially in light of China's growing military power and its backing of Pakistan. However, progress was hampered by the delayed delivery of engines ordered in 2021, with only four out of 99 received so far, attributed to post-pandemic supply chain issues.

The new agreement represents a follow-up order, with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd indicating the engines will be delivered from 2027 over a five-year period. Relations with the US have been rocky following tariff hikes on Indian goods by former President Trump, but recent diplomatic engagements suggest a possible revival of trade and defense collaborations.

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

