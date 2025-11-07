Delhi High Court Upholds 'Watch Period' for Convicts Seeking Furlough

On Friday, the Delhi High Court confirmed the validity of an order demanding a one-year 'watch period' for convicts reentering prison before they can qualify for furlough, following the dismissal of their conviction appeals.

The decision came as the High Court rejected a petition labeling a clause from a 2019 standing order by the Director General (Prisons) as unconstitutional. The court, however, maintained that the standing order aligns with the Delhi Prisons Act and Rules, thus preserving the administrative control of the Director General.

Petitioner Deepak Srivastav, convicted under dowry death provisions, contended that the rule posed an irrational delay in furlough applications. The court acknowledged the need for convicts to recalibrate to prison life post re-admission, supporting the one-year requirement as reasonable and consistent with legal standards.