Strengthening Women's Safety: NCW's Collaborative Initiatives

The National Commission for Women (NCW) held a significant conference on Friday with Directors General of Police and senior officers from 28 states and Union territories to critically assess and enhance grievance redressal systems for women's safety.

Hosted by NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar at Garvi Gujarat in New Delhi, the assembly centered on improving synergy among law enforcement, legal bodies, and support institutions to cultivate a responsive justice system.

The NCW called for upgrading Mahila Thanas and One Stop Centres with enhanced infrastructure and counseling, and stressed the responsibility of Child Marriage Prohibition Officers in grassroots interventions.

The commission proposed tailored training for police officers on national laws concerning sexual harassment and digital crimes, including cases related to AI and deepfakes.

Rahatkar underscored the necessity of Gender Justice Review Meetings to ensure effective police performance and supported the increase of women in the police force.

The NCW reiterated a commitment to collaborate with police departments to create an ecosystem empowering women's safety and justice nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)