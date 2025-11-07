Anna Hazare Calls for Accountability Amidst Ministerial Land Deal Controversy

Renowned anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare has spoken out against ministerial negligence concerning a controversial land transaction. The deal in question involves a company co-owned by the son of Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar.

Hazare, known for spearheading major anti-corruption movements, emphasized the necessity for government intervention should any irregularities emerge in the Rs 300-crore Pune land affair. Hazare underscores that ministers bear accountability for their children's wrongdoings, attributing corruption to a lack of familial values.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar contends his son was unaware the acquired land was state-owned. He announced the purchase has been rescinded and that an official investigation, promised to conclude within a month, is underway.

