Anna Hazare Calls for Accountability Amidst Ministerial Land Deal Controversy
Anna Hazare criticizes ministerial accountability following a controversial land deal involving Maharashtra's deputy CM's son. Hazare urges stringent government action if irregularities are detected in the Pune land deal. Ajit Pawar claims ignorance of the state-owned land's sale, and promises a prompt investigation.
Renowned anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare has spoken out against ministerial negligence concerning a controversial land transaction. The deal in question involves a company co-owned by the son of Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar.
Hazare, known for spearheading major anti-corruption movements, emphasized the necessity for government intervention should any irregularities emerge in the Rs 300-crore Pune land affair. Hazare underscores that ministers bear accountability for their children's wrongdoings, attributing corruption to a lack of familial values.
Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar contends his son was unaware the acquired land was state-owned. He announced the purchase has been rescinded and that an official investigation, promised to conclude within a month, is underway.
