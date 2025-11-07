Court Upholds Manesar Land Deal Case Against Bhupinder Singh Hooda
The Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's plea seeking to delay trial in the Manesar land deal case. Hooda is charged with conspiracy and cheating related to land deals worth Rs 1,500 crore, affecting around 200 farmers.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has upheld the charges against former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the contentious Manesar land deal case. Hooda's plea for postponement of trial proceedings was dismissed, emphasizing the continuation of legal processes against him.
Hooda, who served as Haryana's chief minister from 2005 to 2014, faces allegations of corruption and conspiracy, along with 33 others, including IAS officers. The charges, worth over Rs 1,500 crore, involve deceit of around 200 farmers through land deals in Manesar.
Despite Hooda citing a stay in proceedings against co-accused individuals, the court maintained that charges against him should proceed. This decision signifies a pivotal moment in a high-profile case surrounding land acquisitions and governance during Hooda's tenure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhupinder Singh Hooda
- Manesar
- land deal
- Haryana
- high court
- trial
- CBI
- corruption
- conspiracy
- farmers
ALSO READ
Himachal High Court Halts Police B-I Exam Amidst Controversy
Delhi High Court's Pivotal Decisions: A Friday Recap
Delhi High Court Upholds 'Watch Period' for Convicts Seeking Furlough
Calcutta High Court Grants Bail to HIV-Positive Lifelong Prisoner Pending Appeal
Delhi High Court Considers Furlough Plea in Historical Riots Case