Court Upholds Manesar Land Deal Case Against Bhupinder Singh Hooda

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has upheld the charges against former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the contentious Manesar land deal case. Hooda's plea for postponement of trial proceedings was dismissed, emphasizing the continuation of legal processes against him.

Hooda, who served as Haryana's chief minister from 2005 to 2014, faces allegations of corruption and conspiracy, along with 33 others, including IAS officers. The charges, worth over Rs 1,500 crore, involve deceit of around 200 farmers through land deals in Manesar.

Despite Hooda citing a stay in proceedings against co-accused individuals, the court maintained that charges against him should proceed. This decision signifies a pivotal moment in a high-profile case surrounding land acquisitions and governance during Hooda's tenure.

