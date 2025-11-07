Controversial Land Deal Sparks Political Tensions in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's political landscape is embroiled in controversy as a land deal involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth, drew sharp criticism and allegations of misappropriation. The 40-acre land purchased in Pune, originally government property, has prompted a high-level inquiry.

The transaction, valued at Rs 1,800 crore, faced objections from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who condemned it as a theft of land reserved for Dalits. Veteran activist Anna Hazare added his voice, demanding accountability from ministers whose family members are involved in such deeds.

A special committee led by Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge is probing the matter. The sale deal, reportedly lacking necessary clearances, has already been canceled. With the ongoing investigation, opposition leaders are intensifying demands for transparency and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)