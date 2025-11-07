Controversial Land Deal Sparks Political Tensions in Maharashtra
A controversial land transaction involving Maharashtra's deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son faces allegations of misappropriation. The deal has been canceled amid claims it was a 'theft of land reserved for Dalits.' A high-level investigation is underway, with political and social activists demanding accountability.
Maharashtra's political landscape is embroiled in controversy as a land deal involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth, drew sharp criticism and allegations of misappropriation. The 40-acre land purchased in Pune, originally government property, has prompted a high-level inquiry.
The transaction, valued at Rs 1,800 crore, faced objections from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who condemned it as a theft of land reserved for Dalits. Veteran activist Anna Hazare added his voice, demanding accountability from ministers whose family members are involved in such deeds.
A special committee led by Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge is probing the matter. The sale deal, reportedly lacking necessary clearances, has already been canceled. With the ongoing investigation, opposition leaders are intensifying demands for transparency and justice.
Probe into Pune land deal should be conducted in impartial manner, without political interference: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar.