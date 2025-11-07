Orissa High Court Calls Out SP for Remarks Linking Murder Case to Pending Election Petition

The Orissa High Court took a strict stance on Friday by ordering Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M to present himself before the court.

The directive requires SP Vivek to submit an affidavit explaining comments he made, which allegedly linked a murder case to an ongoing election petition.

This development follows a media briefing where SP Vivek's comments drew the scrutiny of Justice Sashikanta Mishra, leading to potential contempt proceedings as the case remains under judicial consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)