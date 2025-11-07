Left Menu

A Crucial Turning Point: Unraveling the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Case

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlights challenges faced in progressing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, unveiled during the launch of a book narrating its story. Despite veiled efforts to stall proceedings, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark verdict in 2019, reshaping the socio-political and legal landscape of India.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, exposed the hurdles faced in advancing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case during a recent book launch event. In his remarks, he pointed out the deliberate attempts to block the hearing in the Supreme Court.

The book, 'Case for Ram -- The untold insiders' story', was presented at the India International Centre, capturing the essence of this pivotal trial. The book, penned by seasoned advocates Anirudh Sharma and Sridhar Potaraju, provides an intricate inside look at the case's progression.

In 2019, the Supreme Court delivered a unanimous decision facilitated by what Mehta calls 'judicial statesmanship'. This decision not only ruled in favor of a Ram temple construction on the disputed site but also left a significant imprint on India's legal, cultural, and socio-political fabric.

