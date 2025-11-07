Calcutta High Court Orders Quick Implementation of MGNREGA in West Bengal

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the Central Government to promptly implement the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in West Bengal. This directive was issued along with a four-week deadline for the Centre to present an affidavit about arrears to beneficiaries.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen emphasized the urgency of the matter. The court will reconvene in six weeks to reevaluate the status of the scheme's implementation and address overdue payments.

The court expressed disappointment over the Union government's earlier decision to withhold MGNREGA benefits. This decision was challenged but dismissed by the Supreme Court on October 27, fortifying the High Court's ruling to expedite the program's rollout in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)