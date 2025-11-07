Left Menu

Justice Served: Arrests Made in Decade-Long Evade

In Jammu and Kashmir, police arrested a rape suspect, Sunil Kumar, in Doda and a woman who evaded arrest for 17 years in Reasi. Kumar was charged with rape and breach of trust. Meanwhile, the woman, involved in a 2008 abduction and rape case, was produced in court and jailed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:27 IST
Justice Served: Arrests Made in Decade-Long Evade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police in Jammu and Kashmir have apprehended two long-sought suspects in unrelated cases of serious crimes. Sunil Kumar, wanted for charges including rape and criminal breach of trust, was captured in Doda following a meticulously coordinated operation.

Kumar, evading arrest despite a case registered against him in Janipur, Jammu, was finally located and detained. Authorities confirmed his capture as part of a proactive law enforcement strategy.

Simultaneously, law enforcement officials in the Reasi district arrested a woman fugitive, accused in a 2008 abduction and rape case in Bhaderwah. She had eluded capture for 17 years. Arrested in Katra, she now faces a judicial remand in Doda until November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaza Ceasefire: Hostage Bodies Exchanged Amid Tensions

Gaza Ceasefire: Hostage Bodies Exchanged Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Leadership Shakeup at Panasonic: Manish Sharma Resigns

Leadership Shakeup at Panasonic: Manish Sharma Resigns

 India
3
Early Winter Chill Sweeps Across Eastern U.S.

Early Winter Chill Sweeps Across Eastern U.S.

 Global
4
Thrills and Spills: Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Steams Ahead

Thrills and Spills: Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Steams Ahead

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025