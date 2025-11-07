Justice Served: Arrests Made in Decade-Long Evade

In a significant breakthrough, police in Jammu and Kashmir have apprehended two long-sought suspects in unrelated cases of serious crimes. Sunil Kumar, wanted for charges including rape and criminal breach of trust, was captured in Doda following a meticulously coordinated operation.

Kumar, evading arrest despite a case registered against him in Janipur, Jammu, was finally located and detained. Authorities confirmed his capture as part of a proactive law enforcement strategy.

Simultaneously, law enforcement officials in the Reasi district arrested a woman fugitive, accused in a 2008 abduction and rape case in Bhaderwah. She had eluded capture for 17 years. Arrested in Katra, she now faces a judicial remand in Doda until November 13.

