Terror Chargesheets Lodged Against HuT Conspirators in Madhya Pradesh

The NIA has filed charges against one individual and additional charges against five others connected to the Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) in a 2023 Madhya Pradesh terror case. The agency continues its investigation into the clandestine activities aiming to overthrow the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:35 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged one individual and filed additional charges against five others in a 2023 terror conspiracy case in Madhya Pradesh, linked to the banned Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) group, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The anti-terror agency submitted its first supplementary chargesheet on Thursday to a special NIA court in Bhopal, with a total of 18 accused now charged in the HuT conspiracy case. Originally, charges were filed against 17 accused individuals on November 4, 2023.

The newly charged include Mohsin Khan alias Dawood and cohorts for burning a police vehicle. The case initiated in May 2023 by the Bhopal Anti-Terror Squad revealed HuT's efforts to clandestinely recruit youths in India to establish a Sharia-based Caliphate. Investigations are ongoing, focusing on HuT's network and overseas connections.

