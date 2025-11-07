Thwarted Assassination: Iran's Plot Against Israeli Ambassador in Mexico
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran planned to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico but the plot was halted earlier this year, posing no current threat. The plot reflects a history of Iran targeting diplomats and critics. Multiple countries have condemned Iran's aggressive global actions.
A U.S. official revealed that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps initiated a plot to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico, Einat Kranz Neiger, that began late last year. However, the threat was neutralized in the first half of this year.
The anonymous official stated the plot does not currently pose a threat, emphasizing Iran's history of targeting diplomats, journalists, and dissidents globally, raising security concerns wherever Tehran has influence. The specifics of how the plot was foiled remain undisclosed.
Israel's Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to Mexican security services for their crucial role in thwarting the plot. The allegation falls amid long-standing accusations that Iran uses criminal proxies to attack its adversaries, a claim Iranian officials dismiss as politically motivated. In recent months, various countries have criticized Iran for an alarming increase in hostile espionage and assassination attempts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
