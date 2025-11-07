Supreme Court Urges Compliance on Stray Dogs Case
The Supreme Court instructed states and Union Territories to rectify deficiencies identified in a report by amicus curiae regarding stray dogs. It demanded comprehensive affidavits detailing remedial actions to ensure compliance with the court's directions, warning against any complacency.
The Supreme Court has issued a directive to states and Union Territories to rectify deficiencies and shortcomings concerning compliance with prior orders on the management of stray dog issues.
Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria reviewed a report by amicus curiae Gaurav Agrawal, who pointed out substantial lapses in state and Union Territory compliance with the court's directives.
The report is now officially part of the court's orders, with states required to submit comprehensive affidavits detailing corrective measures before the next hearing on January 13. The court is insistent on full compliance and warned of serious consequences for any lethargy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
