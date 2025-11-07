India Extends Diplomatic Aid to Actor Vikrant Jaitly in UAE Detention Saga

In a significant diplomatic intervention, Indian authorities are extending support to Vikrant Jaitly, a retired Major detained in the United Arab Emirates, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Celina Jaitly, his sister and an actress, has actively sought government assistance through legal channels.

Compelled by the Delhi High Court's directives, the Ministry is facilitating consular access and legal backing for Vikrant. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated at a media briefing that four consular visits have been made, signaling proactive engagement on the matter.

Moreover, continuous communication with Jaitly's family signifies a concerted diplomatic effort. The case highlights the Indian government's commitment to supporting nationals abroad facing legal challenges, ensuring they receive necessary consular and legal aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)