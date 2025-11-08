Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee: Spiritual Zones and More on the Horizon

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled plans for the Kedarkhand Mala Mission akin to the Manaskhand Mala Mission, aiming to develop areas like the Sharda Corridor as spiritual economic zones. He announced infrastructural, healthcare, agricultural improvements, cybercrime initiatives, and skill-based educational advancements during the state's silver jubilee celebrations.

Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee: Spiritual Zones and More on the Horizon
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced ambitious plans to develop the Kedarkhand Mala Mission at the state's silver jubilee celebrations, aiming to turn regions like the Sharda Corridor into spiritual economic zones.

In his speech, Dhami detailed enhancements in infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and law and order. Key initiatives include a comprehensive land survey, a new Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, and special clinics for Type-1 diabetes in district hospitals.

Further, the chief minister introduced policies to protect crops, conserve natural water sources, and offer skill development courses. Online coaching for competitive exams was also announced as part of efforts to boost educational opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

