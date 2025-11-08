Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee: Spiritual Zones and More on the Horizon
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled plans for the Kedarkhand Mala Mission akin to the Manaskhand Mala Mission, aiming to develop areas like the Sharda Corridor as spiritual economic zones. He announced infrastructural, healthcare, agricultural improvements, cybercrime initiatives, and skill-based educational advancements during the state's silver jubilee celebrations.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced ambitious plans to develop the Kedarkhand Mala Mission at the state's silver jubilee celebrations, aiming to turn regions like the Sharda Corridor into spiritual economic zones.
In his speech, Dhami detailed enhancements in infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and law and order. Key initiatives include a comprehensive land survey, a new Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, and special clinics for Type-1 diabetes in district hospitals.
Further, the chief minister introduced policies to protect crops, conserve natural water sources, and offer skill development courses. Online coaching for competitive exams was also announced as part of efforts to boost educational opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Africa, FAO Develop STI Roadmap to Transform Agriculture and Food Systems
Trishakti Industries: Powering India's Infrastructure Boom with Stellar Q2 Results
Celebrating Prosthetics & Orthotics: A Pillar for Inclusive Healthcare
India's Green Fuel Transformation: Paving the Future of Infrastructure
SOUKYA's Bold Expansion: New AYUSH Hospital to Revolutionize Holistic Healthcare in India