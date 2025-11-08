Sanctions Lifted: A New Era in US-Syria Relations

The United States and Britain have officially lifted sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa. The move comes just a day after the United Nations Security Council decided to lift its restrictions, aligning with an upcoming meeting between Sharaa and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Sanctions on Syria's interior minister, Anas Khattab, have also been removed, previously targeted due to alleged ties with Islamic State and al Qaeda. The European Union confirmed its plans to follow the Security Council's lead, although certain arms and security restrictions will remain.

The forthcoming meeting at the White House marks the first visit by a Syrian head of state. Observers see this as part of Trump's strategic shift in foreign policy towards Syria after lifting most U.S. sanctions in June and rebuilding international ties for the war-torn nation.