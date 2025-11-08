Left Menu

Sanctions Lifted: A New Era in US-Syria Relations

The US and UK have lifted sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa following a similar move by the UN. This comes prior to a historic meeting between Sharaa and US President Trump, signaling a potential shift in Syrian diplomacy and international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 00:52 IST
Sanctions Lifted: A New Era in US-Syria Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and Britain have officially lifted sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa. The move comes just a day after the United Nations Security Council decided to lift its restrictions, aligning with an upcoming meeting between Sharaa and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Sanctions on Syria's interior minister, Anas Khattab, have also been removed, previously targeted due to alleged ties with Islamic State and al Qaeda. The European Union confirmed its plans to follow the Security Council's lead, although certain arms and security restrictions will remain.

The forthcoming meeting at the White House marks the first visit by a Syrian head of state. Observers see this as part of Trump's strategic shift in foreign policy towards Syria after lifting most U.S. sanctions in June and rebuilding international ties for the war-torn nation.

TRENDING

1
Lando Norris Takes Pole in Sao Paulo, Extends F1 Championship Lead

Lando Norris Takes Pole in Sao Paulo, Extends F1 Championship Lead

 Global
2
The Double Helix's Twisting Legacy: James Watson's Life and Controversies

The Double Helix's Twisting Legacy: James Watson's Life and Controversies

 United States
3
Battle Over Pathogen Sharing Threatens Global Health Equity

Battle Over Pathogen Sharing Threatens Global Health Equity

 Global
4
Sabalenka Wins Gladiatorial Clash to Set Up Finals Showdown with Rybakina

Sabalenka Wins Gladiatorial Clash to Set Up Finals Showdown with Rybakina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025