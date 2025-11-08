Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire: Bodies Exchanged Amid Fragile Truce

The Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad returned a deceased hostage's body to Israel as part of a Gaza ceasefire. Under the ceasefire deal, Israel and Hamas exchanged bodies alongside living hostages. Israeli forces received the remains via the Red Cross to identify them back in Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 02:05 IST
Gaza Ceasefire: Bodies Exchanged Amid Fragile Truce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

JERUSALEM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - In a significant development, Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad has returned the remains of a deceased hostage to Israel, in a move that forms part of the broader Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, the coffin carrying the remains was handed over to Israeli security forces in Gaza through the Red Cross and is being transported to Israel for identification. This transfer follows an earlier agreement under the ceasefire truce, wherein Hamas returned all 20 living hostages held since the October 2023 conflict, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

So far under the ceasefire, Israel has received the remains of 22 deceased hostages, with more exchanges expected. The ceasefire has momentarily eased fighting, allowing displaced Palestinians to return, though tensions remain. Israeli health officials continue to wrestle with the toll of nearly 69,000 Palestinian civilian deaths reported during Israel's retaliatory offensive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investor Jitters: Technology Turbulence and Labor Market Woes Shake U.S. Economy

Investor Jitters: Technology Turbulence and Labor Market Woes Shake U.S. Eco...

 Global
2
North Korea's Escalating Tensions: Defense Minister's Warning

North Korea's Escalating Tensions: Defense Minister's Warning

 Global
3
Dollar Dips as Global Economic Concerns Rise

Dollar Dips as Global Economic Concerns Rise

 Global
4
Federal Judge Blocks Partisan Email Edits Amidst Government Shutdown

Federal Judge Blocks Partisan Email Edits Amidst Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025