Unprecedented Surge: Israeli Settler Attacks in West Bank Reach Record High

October witnessed an unprecedented surge in violence as Israeli settlers carried out at least 264 attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, the United Nations reported on Friday. This marks the highest monthly total since the UN began tracking such incidents in 2006.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) expressed concern over the escalating violence, noting that these attacks, which caused casualties and property damage, averaged eight incidents per day. Since 2006, OCHA has documented over 9,600 attacks, with 1,500 occurring just this year, equating to approximately 15% of the total recorded.

Despite a recent U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Gaza bringing temporary calm, the West Bank remains a flashpoint, with Israeli settlements expanding aggressively. This development continues to complicate prospects for a future Palestinian state. Notably, OCHA data reveals that this year 42 Palestinian children were killed by Israeli forces, underscoring the ongoing human cost of the conflict.