Global News Round-Up: Shifts in Diplomacy, Trade, and Environmental Policies

In a bid to ease international trade tensions, China is developing a rare earth licensing regime that aims to expedite exports. However, insiders indicate this step will fall short of the comprehensive rollback of restrictions anticipated by the U.S.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has come under scrutiny for selling sniper rifles to Brazil's BOPE unit, which has been linked to a high-casualty police raid, raising human rights concerns.

Elsewhere, nations have lifted sanctions on Syria's President Ahmad al-Sharaa, aligning with the U.N. Security Council's decision in a move that signals potential diplomatic shifts in the Middle East.

