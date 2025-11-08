Diplomatic Departures: Cuba's Envoy to Peru Exits Amid Asylum Tensions

The Cuban Ambassador to Peru, Carlos Zamora, has left his position and the country after a significant meeting with Peru's deputy foreign minister on October 28. The specifics surrounding his replacement were not disclosed by Peru's foreign ministry.

In another development, Peru announced intentions to amend an international asylum convention. This comes amid ongoing tensions with Mexico, triggered by Mexico's decision to grant asylum to a former Peruvian prime minister.

The situation adds a layer of complexity to the diplomatic relations between the South American nations, as both Peru and Cuba adjust to these changes. The Peruvian foreign ministry remains tight-lipped about potential successors or timelines.

