Diplomatic Departures: Cuba's Envoy to Peru Exits Amid Asylum Tensions

Cuban Ambassador Carlos Zamora left his post in Peru after meeting with the deputy foreign minister. The reason behind his departure remains unclear. Meanwhile, Peru plans to modify its asylum convention amid tensions with Mexico regarding asylum granted to a former prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 08-11-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 05:29 IST
  • Peru

The Cuban Ambassador to Peru, Carlos Zamora, has left his position and the country after a significant meeting with Peru's deputy foreign minister on October 28. The specifics surrounding his replacement were not disclosed by Peru's foreign ministry.

In another development, Peru announced intentions to amend an international asylum convention. This comes amid ongoing tensions with Mexico, triggered by Mexico's decision to grant asylum to a former Peruvian prime minister.

The situation adds a layer of complexity to the diplomatic relations between the South American nations, as both Peru and Cuba adjust to these changes. The Peruvian foreign ministry remains tight-lipped about potential successors or timelines.

