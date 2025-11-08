Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Portland

A federal judge has permanently barred former President Donald Trump's deployment of the National Guard in Portland, Oregon, marking a legal setback to his administration's attempts to use military force in American cities. The ruling challenges the claimed emergency basis for deploying troops to quell protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 07:29 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 07:29 IST
Court Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Portland

A federal judge has dealt a legal blow to former President Donald Trump's administration, ruling against the unauthorized deployment of National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon. Judge Karin Immergut's decision marks a significant constraint on the use of military force in U.S. cities, setting a legal precedent that questions the administration's approach.

The case emerged last September when Portland and the Oregon Attorney General's Office sued, alleging that the Trump administration exaggerated protest violence to justify the deployment of troops. Judge Immergut highlighted the administration's lack of lawful basis, noting the minimal interference caused by protests and the infrequency of any significant disruptions.

Despite the Trump administration likely pursuing an appeal, this ruling underscores the controversies surrounding the use of military force on U.S. soil, a practice traditionally reserved for genuine emergencies, such as an invasion or armed rebellion. The legal battle could potentially escalate to the U.S. Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Plea Amid SNAP Funding Crisis

Supreme Court Plea Amid SNAP Funding Crisis

 Global
2
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Portland

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Portland

 United States
3
Trump's Beef Price Probe: A Sizzling Antitrust Investigation

Trump's Beef Price Probe: A Sizzling Antitrust Investigation

 Global
4
Taiwan VP's Bold European Outreach Amidst Tensions

Taiwan VP's Bold European Outreach Amidst Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025