Court Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Portland

A federal judge has dealt a legal blow to former President Donald Trump's administration, ruling against the unauthorized deployment of National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon. Judge Karin Immergut's decision marks a significant constraint on the use of military force in U.S. cities, setting a legal precedent that questions the administration's approach.

The case emerged last September when Portland and the Oregon Attorney General's Office sued, alleging that the Trump administration exaggerated protest violence to justify the deployment of troops. Judge Immergut highlighted the administration's lack of lawful basis, noting the minimal interference caused by protests and the infrequency of any significant disruptions.

Despite the Trump administration likely pursuing an appeal, this ruling underscores the controversies surrounding the use of military force on U.S. soil, a practice traditionally reserved for genuine emergencies, such as an invasion or armed rebellion. The legal battle could potentially escalate to the U.S. Supreme Court.

