Left Menu

China hopes Netherlands will promote an early resolution to Nexperia semiconductor issue

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 08-11-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 11:21 IST
China hopes Netherlands will promote an early resolution to Nexperia semiconductor issue
  • Country:
  • China

China hopes the Netherlands will promote an early resolution to the Nexperia semiconductor issue, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Saturday.

It said it had agreed to a request from the Dutch economics ministry to send officials to China for talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Another batch of 8 cheetahs from Africa to arrive in India soon; SA team visits MP habitats

Another batch of 8 cheetahs from Africa to arrive in India soon; SA team vi...

 India
2
NDA to form govt in Bihar by securing over 160 seats; half of state already showed door to Cong-RJD: Amit Shah at Purnea rally.

NDA to form govt in Bihar by securing over 160 seats; half of state already ...

 India
3
JSW Cement Q2 profit at Rs 75.36 cr

JSW Cement Q2 profit at Rs 75.36 cr

 India
4
Two youths killed after car hits metro pillar in Kochi

Two youths killed after car hits metro pillar in Kochi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025