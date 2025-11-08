China hopes Netherlands will promote an early resolution to Nexperia semiconductor issue
08-11-2025
China hopes the Netherlands will promote an early resolution to the Nexperia semiconductor issue, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Saturday.
It said it had agreed to a request from the Dutch economics ministry to send officials to China for talks.
