J-K: Man held for cheating job seeker of Rs 4.20 lakh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-11-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 13:18 IST
J-K: Man held for cheating job seeker of Rs 4.20 lakh
The crime branch unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a man wanted for duping a job seeker of Rs 4.20 lakh on the pretext of providing a government job here, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, Fayz Ahmed from Chadoora in Budgam district, was evading arrest after a case was registered against him in Jammu in 2023.

He was chargesheeted in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Poonch, on October 28, the official said.

According to police, the complainant, Javaid Iqbal from Poonch, alleged that the accused duped him of Rs 4.20 lakh on the pretext of providing a job as a panchayat accountant. During the investigation, it was found that two separate cases were also registered against Ahmed in the crime branch in 2022, they added.

A special team was tracking him for the past three months and arrested him from Jammu on Friday, police said, adding that the accused was produced before the court of the sub-judge of Poonch.

He has been remanded to judicial custody, they said.

