3 killed, 1 injured in hand grenade explosion in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 08-11-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 13:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Three persons were killed and one seriously injured in a hand grenade explosion in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday at the residence of a local in Bara tehsil in Khyber district.

The local and two others were killed in the explosion.

The individual injured in the blast was taken to the Dogra Hospital.

Officials immediately cordoned off the area and began investigating the cause of the blast, police said.

