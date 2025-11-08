Putin promotes deputy defence minister Bulyga to security council, agencies report

President Vladimir Putin has appointed Andrei Bulyga, one of Russia's deputy defence ministers since last year, as deputy secretary of the country's powerful security council, state news agencies reported on Saturday, citing a presidential decree.

The agencies also reported that Colonel-General Alexander Sanchik, who has been serving as commander of Russia's southern military district, has been appointed deputy defence minister, replacing Bulyga.

