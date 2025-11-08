Series of programmes to be organised to mark Jharkhand Foundation Day

A series of programmes and cultural events will be organised in Ranchi and across the state to mark Jharkhand Foundation Day, officials said on Saturday.

The Jharkhand Foundation Day is observed on November 15. Jharkhand became a separate state on November 15, 2000.

On November 11 there will be a 'Run for Jharkhand', on November 12 'Subah-e-Jharkhand' along with cultural dance performances at major locations in Ranchi, on November 13 'Know Your Tourist Places', on November 14 wall painting and on November 15–16, main programmes and various cultural events will be organised for the State Foundation Day at Morabadi Ground, they said. Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said, ''The State Foundation Day is a symbol of Jharkhand's proud tradition and unity. On this occasion, the programme should be organised with full enthusiasm and respect. Officials were directed to work in coordination to ensure a grand, organised, and secure event.'' He said that on Friday, an inspection of the programme venue was conducted. While observing the various ongoing works in the ground premises, a review of all arrangements related to the event was carried out. During the inspection, information was obtained from concerned departments on important points such as stage construction, lighting arrangements, drinking water, sanitation, parking, security management, traffic control, welcoming, and seating arrangements, another official added. On November 15, the state of Jharkhand will complete 25 years since its formation in 2000. Preparations for the state-level programme are in full swing for this occasion. A massive pandal is being constructed at Morabadi ground. In view of this, the Ranchi district administration is ramping up preparations. Instructions were given to all departments and agencies that all work be completed in a high-quality manner within the stipulated time frame so that there is no inconvenience during the programme. During the inspection, officials from different departments were present. Representatives of the agencies engaged in the programme preparations were also at the site and provided information on the progress of various works. All were instructed to ensure the best arrangements in line with the spirit of the state government.

