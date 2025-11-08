UP: 70-year-old Delhi man dies after offering prayers at temple in Vrindavan

A 70-year-old man from Delhi died after offering prayers at the Sri Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Saturday, police said. SP City Rajiv Kumar Singh said the deceased, identified as Akhil Kumar, a resident of Hari Nagar in Delhi, suddenly fell ill while sitting on the temple stairs after exiting through gate number 1. ''He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead,'' the officer said. CCTV footage from the temple premises showed that Kumar appeared to be resting on the stairs when he suddenly became unwell. His family later informed the police that he had been suffering from a heart condition for the past five years. Police said all necessary legal formalities are being completed before handing over the body to the family.

