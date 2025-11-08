Left Menu

UP: 70-year-old Delhi man dies after offering prayers at temple in Vrindavan

A 70-year-old man from Delhi died after offering prayers at the Sri Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Saturday, police said. SP City Rajiv Kumar Singh said the deceased, identified as Akhil Kumar, a resident of Hari Nagar in Delhi, suddenly fell ill while sitting on the temple stairs after exiting through gate number 1.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 08-11-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 19:59 IST
UP: 70-year-old Delhi man dies after offering prayers at temple in Vrindavan
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old man from Delhi died after offering prayers at the Sri Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Saturday, police said. SP City Rajiv Kumar Singh said the deceased, identified as Akhil Kumar, a resident of Hari Nagar in Delhi, suddenly fell ill while sitting on the temple stairs after exiting through gate number 1. ''He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead,'' the officer said. CCTV footage from the temple premises showed that Kumar appeared to be resting on the stairs when he suddenly became unwell. His family later informed the police that he had been suffering from a heart condition for the past five years. Police said all necessary legal formalities are being completed before handing over the body to the family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NDA to get benefit from record polling in Bihar, claims Union minister Athawale

NDA to get benefit from record polling in Bihar, claims Union minister Athaw...

 India
2
Local body polls: NCP review on, decision on alliances in next few days, says Ajit Pawar

Local body polls: NCP review on, decision on alliances in next few days, say...

 India
3
Burglars loot cash, jewellery from house of elderly woman

Burglars loot cash, jewellery from house of elderly woman

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the people'

UPDATE 1-Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the peo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025