Left Menu

UP chief electorial officer reviews SIR progress, emphasises transparency

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Saturday reviewed the progress of the Special Intensive Revision SIR of electoral rolls being conducted across the state and issued detailed directions to all District Election Officers DEOs during a virtual meeting.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-11-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 20:10 IST
UP chief electorial officer reviews SIR progress, emphasises transparency
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Saturday reviewed the progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being conducted across the state and issued detailed directions to all District Election Officers (DEOs) during a virtual meeting. Rinwa briefed officials on the Election Commission of India's guidelines, schedules, and procedures related to the ongoing revision. He emphasised that the process of adding or deleting names from the voter list must be completely transparent, ensuring that no ineligible person is included and that all eligible citizens are duly registered, according to a statement. During the review, it was found that all district election officers have already held meetings with political parties to apprise them of the SIR process and the commission's instructions. They have also been asked to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to assist Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the revision work. Rinwa noted that the printing of enumeration forms has been nearly completed in most districts, except for a few where progress has been slow. Districts such as Prayagraj, Meerut, Hardoi, Bahraich, Varanasi, Balrampur, Sonbhadra, Ghazipur, Deoria, Amroha, Jaunpur, Fatehpur, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, Gorakhpur, Kasganj, Agra, Unnao, Badaun, Banda, and Hapur have been directed to expedite the distribution process. All districts have been instructed to ensure 100 per cent distribution of enumeration forms by November 15, 2025. BLOs have been asked to download the latest version (8.7) of the BLO mobile app and mark distributed forms on the app in real time to enable online progress tracking. Officials were also reminded that voters can now submit their forms online, making the revision process more accessible and efficient. Rinwa reiterated that vigilance, transparency, and accuracy must remain top priorities to ensure that the voter lists are error-free ahead of upcoming elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NDA to get benefit from record polling in Bihar, claims Union minister Athawale

NDA to get benefit from record polling in Bihar, claims Union minister Athaw...

 India
2
Local body polls: NCP review on, decision on alliances in next few days, says Ajit Pawar

Local body polls: NCP review on, decision on alliances in next few days, say...

 India
3
Burglars loot cash, jewellery from house of elderly woman

Burglars loot cash, jewellery from house of elderly woman

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the people'

UPDATE 1-Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the peo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025